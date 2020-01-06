Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi extends New Year greetings to Singapore Min, review bilateral relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended New Year greetings to Singapore Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam and expressed satisfaction over the rapid pace of intensifying bilateral ties between the two sides.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 18:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 18:03 IST
Modi extends New Year greetings to Singapore Min, review bilateral relations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Singapore Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam in New Delhi on Monday. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended New Year greetings to Singapore Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam and expressed satisfaction over the rapid pace of intensifying bilateral ties between the two sides. In the meeting, the sides also discussed several matters of mutual interest in the sphere of economic cooperation, including infrastructure, skills, India-Singapore Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), and digital economy.

Shanmugaratnam lauded the Prime Minister's leadership in social transformation of India and in encouraging digital economy. The Prime Minister, on his part, expressed his desire to strengthen further cooperation between India and Singapore in the areas of infrastructure, tourism, digital payment systems, innovation and governance.

Modi also extended greetings Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong through the visiting dignitary. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Health News Summary: People with mental illness less likely to get cancer screening

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

WB: Students stage protest in solidarity with JNU in Kolkata

The Students Federation of India SFI and other students organisation here on Monday staged a protest against the attack on students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. Showing solidarity with the students of JNU, the students were holdi...

Brisbane Heat beat Sydney Thunder by 16 runs in BBL

In a rain-affected Big Bash League BBL match, Brisbane Heat secured a 16 runs victory over Sydney Thunder after the Duckworth-Lewis method came into play here on Monday. Heat scored 1194 runs in eight overs as the match was cut short due to...

UPDATE 2-Facing criticism, Delhi police probe attack on students at elite university

New Delhi police are investigating how masked men burst into a leading university and attacked student protesters with sticks and rods, an officer said on Monday, the latest incident to ignite criticism of Indias ruling Hindu nationalists. ...

Royal Navy of Oman ships arrive in Goa to participate in bilateral exercise

Royal Navy of Oman ships RNOV Al Rasikh and RNOV Khassab arrived at Mormugao Port in Goa on Saturday to participate in the 12th edition of the Indo-Oman Bilateral Naval exercise Naseem-Al- Bahr. Indian Navy Ships INS Beas and INS Subhadra w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020