Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife amid efforts to snare him

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 19:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 19:49 IST
UPDATE 4-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife amid efforts to snare him
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Japanese prosecutors on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for Carlos Ghosn's wife for alleged perjury, as officials stepped up efforts to bring the fugitive car industry boss back to face trial on financial misconduct charges.

The warrant accuses Carole Ghosn of falsely claiming not to know, or to have met, people connected to a company that received payments from Nissan Motor, part of which is subsequently transferred to a firm owned by Ghosn. A senior Japanese Ministry of Justice official said the staff was poring over Lebanese laws to find a way to bring back Ghosn and that Japan "will do whatever it can" to put him on trial.

In Beirut, the justice minister confirmed that prosecutors had received a "red notice" arrest warrant from Interpol in respect of Ghosn and would take the necessary action. Nothing had been received from Japanese prosecutors relating to an arrest warrant for his wife, who is in Beirut. "Ghosn is a Lebanese citizen and has the right to be treated on this basis in terms of the competent judiciary and applicable laws, and his entry into Lebanese territory is legal," the Lebanese justice ministry said.

As Japan stepped up efforts to get hold of Ghosn, its ambassador to Lebanon, Takeshi Okubo, held talks with President Michel Aoun to request "greater co-operation on this in order to avoid negative repercussions for our friendly relations", according to Aoun's office. Ghosn, formerly chairman of Nissan and Renault SA, is scheduled to hold a news conference on Wednesday, his first such appearance since his arrest in November 2018 and his dramatic flight last month to Lebanon, his childhood home.

'SPEAK FREELY' "Last time Carlos Ghosn announced a press conference and got re-arrested. This time, the day before he is announced to speak out freely for the first time, they issued an arrest warrant for his wife Carole Ghosn," a spokeswoman for Ghosn told Reuters in Beirut. "The issuance of this warrant is pathetic."

Ghosn is expected to detail some of the claims he has made against Nissan since his arrest. Citing an interview with Ghosn, Fox Business reported that he said he has "actual evidence" and documents to show there was a Japanese government-backed coup to "take him out". He plans to identify those he believes responsible, the broadcaster said.

In earlier court filings seen by Reuters and statements released by his lawyers, Ghosn says he was unseated to destroy any possibility of a merger between Nissan and Renault, accusing Nissan executives of colluding with prosecutors and Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry officials. Ghosn's legal team also said prosecutors withheld evidence, citing concerns voiced by Nissan that it included sensitive information about operations and employees.

Nissan said that despite Ghosn's flight from Japan the company still held him responsible for "serious misconduct". "The company will continue to take appropriate legal action to hold Ghosn accountable for the harm that his misconduct has caused to Nissan," the automaker said in a statement.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshihide Suga, on Tuesday, described Ghosn's escape to Beirut as "regrettable" and said Tokyo had asked Lebanon for help. "It's necessary to carefully consider the legal systems of both countries," he told a news conference,

Lebanon does not normally extradite its citizens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 8-At least 50 killed in stampede at Iranian general's funeral, Tehran weighs response to US attack

At least 50 people were killed in a stampede as tens of thousands of mourners packed streets for the funeral of a slain Iranian military commander in his hometown on Tuesday, forcing his burial to be delayed by several hours, state media sa...

Punjab CM asks Akal Takht to pressurise Akalis to end ties with BJP for not ensuring 'sense of safety' among minorities

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday expressed concern over Akal Takhts acting Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singhs remark that Sikhs were not safe even in India. A statement from the Chief Ministers Office CMO said the Chief ...

Deepika Padukone joins students at JNU during protest

Actor Deepika Padukone on Tuesday joined students protesting against the recent violence on the Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU campus. The Bollywood actor was seen standing with students as the demonstrators raised the slogan of Jai Bhim-J...

UPDATE 1-France not planning to cut troop numbers in Iraq for now - govt source

France has no plans to cut its troop numbers from Iraq for the moment following the killing of a top Iranian military commander that has exacerbated tensions in the region, a French government source said on Tuesday.Armed Forces Minister Fl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020