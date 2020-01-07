Left Menu
Development News Edition

I am happy finally Nirbhaya gets justice but 7 years is too long time to wait for, says Cong leader Sushmita Dev

It is a matter of happiness that finally Nirbhaya has got justice but if it takes seven years for judgment, then it calls for introspection for the political class and legal community, said All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 20:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 20:56 IST
I am happy finally Nirbhaya gets justice but 7 years is too long time to wait for, says Cong leader Sushmita Dev
Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

It is a matter of happiness that finally Nirbhaya has got justice but if it takes seven years for judgment, then it calls for introspection for the political class and legal community, said All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev on Tuesday. Speaking to ANI, Dev said: "I am very happy that finally, Nirbhaya has got justice. Her parents have fought a very long battle in the court. They have achieved what they could have many years back. In an open and shut case like Nirbhaya's, if it can take seven years, then what happens in other cases where evidence is not clear?"

"It calls for introspection for the political class and legal community to see where are problems and why should it take so long. There is a need to revamp the criminal justice system," she said. The Congress spokesperson further said: "Right to appeal is a right, which cannot be taken away but even the appellate courts should be made to work in a time-bound. There was appeal after appeal and that took a lot of time for the final judgment to come. I also thank the lawyers, who have helped Nirbhaya's parents."

"I salute Nibhaya's parents, who fought this legal battle for seven years. They remained strong in situations. Today Nirbhaya's soul will get peace and her parents have got the victory in this battle," she added. Earlier in the day, Delhi's Patiala House court said that all four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case will be hanged on January 22. The convicts -- Pawan Kumar Gupta, Akshay, Vinay, and Mukesh -- will be hanged at 7 am.

Additional Session Judge Satish Kumar Arora issued the death warrant in the presence of all convicts, who were produced before the court through video conferencing. The court said that convicts can use their legal remedies within 14 days. Lawyers of the convicts also informed the court that they are in the process of filing a curative plea.

The court gave the order while hearing the plea of the parents of Nirbhaya, who were seeking the death warrant against all the four convicts in the case. The main accused, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail during the trial. Another accused was a minor and was sent to a reform facility. He was released after three years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-Declining imports push U.S. trade deficit to three-year low

The U.S. trade deficit fell to a more than three-year low in November as imports declined further, likely weighed down by the Trump administrations trade war with China, and exports rebounded, suggesting the economy ended 2019 on solid foot...

UPDATE 1-UK's Javid pledges more spending to help voters in March 11 budget

British finance minister Sajid Javid promised to use public investment to help the voters who gave Prime Minister Boris Johnson a thumping election win last month, heralding a shift in capital spending towards underperforming regions of the...

US STOCKS-Energy, healthcare stocks drag Wall Street lower

Wall Streets main indexes fell on Tuesday, dragged down by oil and healthcare stocks as investors nervously awaited further developments on the U.S.-Iran conflict.Energy stocks were down 0.9 as oil prices surrendered gains made over the pre...

India court orders execution of convicts for 2012 deadly rape on Jan. 22

Four men sentenced to death for the gang rape and murder of a woman on a New Delhi bus in an attack that sent shockwaves across the world will be hanged on Jan. 22, an Indian court ruled on Tuesday. The four men were convicted in 2013 of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020