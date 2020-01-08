Left Menu
German soldiers in Erbil are fine after attack - Bundeswehr

  Updated: 08-01-2020 07:11 IST
German soldiers in Erbil are all fine after Iran launched a missile attack on U.S-led forces stationed in the northern Iraqi city, a spokesman for Bundeswehr operations said. Iran launched the attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday, hours after the funeral of an Iranian commander whose killing in a U.S. drone strike has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

"I'm in contact with the comrades in Erbil. They are doing well considering the circumstances," the Bundeswehr spokesman said. Some 115 German soldiers are stationed in Erbil.

