Spain says it has withdrawn some of its troops from Iraq
Spain has pulled out some of its troops from Iraq due to security concerns, acting Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo said on Wednesday.
"Those who were in riskier positions have left for Kuwait," Calvo told state broadcaster RTVE. "There is only a reduced number left there."
The decision comes as NATO announced it would move some of its military training personnel out of Iraq amid fears of a regional conflagration.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Mi Note 10 Pro: Xiaomi's 108MP camera phone launched in Spain
UPDATE 2-Iraq passes electoral reforms but deadlock remains
UPDATE 1-Iraqi parliament approves new election law
Iraqi parliament approves new election law, deadlock over PM remains
Iran-backed bloc names Basra governor for post of Iraqi PM