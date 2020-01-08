UP: 32-year old lawyer beaten to death in Lucknow, one arrested

A 32-year old lawyer was beaten to death in Krishna Nagar late last night by five people. The deceased has been identified as Shishir Tripathi. Police have sent the body for postmortem and a case has been registered.

One accused has been arrested in the case. Police raids are underway at 45 locations to nab the other four accused. Krishna Nagar Inspector, Pradeep Kumar Singh has been suspended for negligence. Tripathi's family will get Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia from the district administration and Rs 50,000 each from Lucknow Bar Association and Central Bar Association.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter to express outrage at the incident. She also alleged that the BJP government in the state has failed to uphold law and order in the state. "After Vijayshankar Tiwari of Soraon and Ajay Pathak of Shamli, now advocate Shishir Tripathi has been murdered brutally in Lucknow. Is the state entirely in the hands of criminals? BJP government has completely failed when it comes to law and order," she said.

"I am standing with these families in their fight for justice," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

