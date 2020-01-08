Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cartel of docs, pharma firms, labs fleecing patients:HC

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 20:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 20:18 IST
Cartel of docs, pharma firms, labs fleecing patients:HC

Asserting that a cartel of doctors, pharma firms and diagnostic labs are fleecing patients in the country, the Madras High court on Wednesday took notice of the practise of providing 'commissions' to doctors for promoting and prescribing their drugs. The court directed the Union health ministry, chemical and fertilizers ministry, National pharmaceutical pricing authority and Medical Council of India to explain as to the action taken against doctors for violating the code of conduct and accepting gifts, hospitality, cash or monetary grant from pharmaceutical firms and allied health sector Industries in the past 5 years.

A division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and P Velmurugan passed the order while expanding the scope of the plea moved by Fourrts (India) Labs Pvt Ltd a pharmaceutical company challenging its income tax assessment. During the scrutiny of its assessment for 2012-13, the firm admitted to a total income of Rs 14.69 crore and claimed deductions for Rs 5.45 crore towards licenses and taxes and another Rs 42.81 lakh towards 'sales and promotion expenses' which includes payments made to doctors for promoting their drug.

Appalled over the submissions, the court said "It is clear that even though accepting such commissions is prohibited under law, pharmaceutical companies are still promoting their drugs by providing gifts, travel facilities, hospitality, cash or monetary grant to doctors. It is also proved that drugs are overpriced illegally by the companies. It is shocking and surprising to note that the company claimed deduction from income tax for the amount spent towards sale promotion expenses as well as for licences and taxes." The bench then directed the authorities to answer a series of questions including the list of doctors who were paid by Fourrts, number of doctors prosecuted for violating the rule and accepting such gifts from 2009.

The court also wanted authorities to answer as to the number of pharmaceutical firms that have been prosecuted for regulation of the drug pricing authority, number of pharma companies who have claimed tax deductions under 'sale and promotions' head, complaints received on over pricing of drugs and amount recovered from pharma firms for over pricing. It has also directed the Union government to inform by January 20 as to when a separate ministry for pharma and medical devices would be established as stated by the ministry of chemicals in February 2018.PTI COR BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Following are the top stories:

Following are the top stories DEL92 LDALL JNU 3 days after JNU violence no arrest yet Centre says police get vital clues on masked assailants New Delhi The Delhi Police was yet to make any arrest three days after the attack on stud...

Steel players hail govt's decision to open coal sector

Indian steel industry on Wednesday welcomed the governments decision to promulgate an ordinance to open up coal mining in the country to non-coal companies. In a statement, apex steel industry body Indian Steel Association ISA said it hails...

UPDATE 1-Bridal party, academics among Canadian plane crash victims in Iran

A newlywed couple that had traveled to Iran to get married were among the 63 Canadians killed when their Ukrainian Airlines flight crashed early Wednesday, according to a community leader in the western Canadian city where 30 victims came f...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

U.S. Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday the Senate would not haggle with the House of Representatives over procedures for President Donald Trumps impeachment trial, adding that the Senate would make a decision on calli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020