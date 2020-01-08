Denmark to move some of its troops from Iraq to Kuwait

Denmark will temporarily move some of its military personnel based at the Iraqi al-Asad base and in Baghdad to Kuwait due to security concerns in the wake of an Iranian missile attack on the airbase early on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told reporters on Wednesday that 30 to 40 people out of more than 130 would stay at the base.

