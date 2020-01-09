Man gets 10-yr RI for raping teenage girl in Telangana Hyderabad, Jan 9 (PTI)A court here on Thursday convicted and sentenced a 21-year-old man to 10-years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a minor girl in 2016 after promising to marry her. First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala, found the man, a private employee working with the city's civic body, guilty under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC and sentenced him to 10-years RI.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000. According to prosecution, in June 2016, the 17-year-old girl, who is a relative of the accused had gone to his house to visit his sister, when he first raped her after expressing his interest to marry her.

Later, the accused raped her four more times on the pretext of marriage and subsequently started avoiding her and informed her not to come to his house. The girl's mother filed a complaint with police in April 2017 after which the accused was arrested..

