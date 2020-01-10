Days after recovering headless body of woman, Mumbai police arrests victim's son for murder

Mumbai Police have arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly killing his mother, chopping her body into pieces and disposing of it at different places in the city, in the last week of December. The accused identified as Mohd Suhail Safi Sheikh was produced before a local court, which sent him to four-day police custody.

Suhail had allegedly strangled his mother Badruni Shah Safi Sheikh (48) on December 28 after a verbal spat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Akhilesh Singh told reporters here on Thursday. The accused allegedly chopped the body and disposed of it the next day.

"A body of a woman without a head and lower legs was found from Navy Gate on Kirod road on December 30 following which we registered a case and started an investigation. We also recovered lower feet from ST depot and her head from VB Nagar area on January 4," Singh said. He said that the body parts, which are expected to be of the same person, have been sent for forensic examination. (ANI)

