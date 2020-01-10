Spain's PM names UN's Arancha Gonzalez as foreign minister

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will appoint Arancha Gonzalez, assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, as the country's foreign minister, the government said on Friday.

Gonzalez, 50, has also held executive positions at the European Commission and the World Trade Organization.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.