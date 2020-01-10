Spain's PM names UN's Arancha Gonzalez as foreign minister
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will appoint Arancha Gonzalez, assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, as the country's foreign minister, the government said on Friday.
Gonzalez, 50, has also held executive positions at the European Commission and the World Trade Organization.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-Mexico says Spanish diplomats' cars blocked by Bolivia at La Paz embassy
UPDATE 3-Mexico says Spanish diplomats' cars blocked by Bolivia at La Paz embassy
UPDATE 2-Mexico says Spanish diplomats' cars blocked by Bolivia at La Paz embassy
Saudi sentences to death Yemeni attacker on Spanish performers
Saudi sentences Yemeni to death over Spanish theatre group stabbing