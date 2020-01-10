AP CM appears before CBI court in Hyderabad

Amid tight security, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday appeared before a CBI special court here in connection with the quid pro quo investments cases filed against him. This is Jagan's first appearance in the court after he assumed charge as Chief Minister on May 30, 2019.

In view of Jagan's court appearance, security was strengthened near the court's premises. Media was not allowed in the court premises.

The Court of Principal Special Judge for CBI cases had on January 3 directed Jagan, who has been shown as accused number one in the cases, to appear in person before the court, rejecting the latter's plea for an exemption. The YSR Congress president has been charge sheeted in at least 11 cases as the prime accused in alleged quid pro quo deals.

On Friday, the court also issued summons to Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Reddy, former Andhra Pradesh Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao and others asking them to appear before it on January 17. The summons were issued after the court took cognisance of the supplementary chargesheet filed by CBI in one of the cases, which is part of the case against Jagan, against them.

Sabitha Reddy was added as an accused in the supplementary chargesheet for allegedly giving undue favours in allotting mine leases to a firm during her earlier stint as minister in united Andhra Pradesh. On Friday, along with Jagan, his close aide andYSR CongressRajya Sabha member V Vijaysai Reddy, Dharmana Prasada Rao and other accused in the cases, too appeared before the court, which posted the matter to January 17.

"Jagan marked his presence (in the court) and the matter was posted to January 17. There is no need for him to appear in person on that day," a defense counsel told PTI. The counsel further said arguments were on Friday completed with regard to joint hearing on charges pertaining to the 11 cases and also on clubbing of discharge petitions filed by the accused after which the court posted the matter for orders to January 17.

Jagan had also earlier filed discharge petition. "Whether all the cases to be heard together or not will be decided on January 17," the defense counsel said.

The cases relate to investments made by various companies in Jagan's firms as quid pro quo for various favours bestowed on them during the tenure of his father late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy as Chief Minister between 2004 and 2009. Several former ministers and bureaucrats are also accused in the case.

Jagan is currently out on bail, having spent time in jail as an "un-convicted criminal prisoner" in the Chanchalguda Central Prison from May 2012 to September 2013. In the run up to the State Assembly polls last year, Jagan's presence in court had reduced after he urged it to dispense with his appearance and the court had allowed his pleas.

Soon after becoming Chief Minister, Jagan had filed a petition seeking exemption from personal appearance as he would be busy with official duties. Jagan had not been attending trial proceedings citing his official engagements as the reason for his absence.

Not impressed by this, the Court of Principal Special Judge for CBI cases had on January 3 directed that Jagan attend the proceedings on January 10..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

