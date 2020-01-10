Left Menu
9 suspects, including Aishe Ghosh, identified in JNU violence, vandalism: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police Crime Branch investigating the case of violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University has identified and released photographs of nine suspects, including JNU Students Union JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh.

  ANI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 10-01-2020 18:06 IST
SIT chief DCP Joy Tirkey speaking at a press conference in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police Crime Branch investigating the case of violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University has identified and released photographs of nine suspects, including JNU Students Union JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh. "Those identified include- Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Aishe Ghosh, Waskar Vijay, Sucheta Talukraj, Priya Ranjan, Dolan Sawant, Yogendra Bhardwaj, Vikas Patel," DCP Joy Tirkey, who is heading a Special Investigation Team said at a press conference here.

The senior police official said that no suspect had been detained yet but the process of interrogation of suspects would begin soon. Three cases have been registered till now, and they are being investigated by us, the SIT chief said. Addressing the media Tirkey also released images of the suspects.

The DCP said that the team was investigating three cases registered in connection with the series of events which had started from January 3. "On January 3 a group entered the computer room forcefully, manhandled the staff and turned off the server switch which led to cancellation of the registration process. In this connection JNU administration registered a case, but again on January 4 students clashed with staff and a glass door of the server room was broken. It was damaged, and then again agitators clashed with students who were in line for registrations," Tirkey said.

On January 5, more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. (ANI)

