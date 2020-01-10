Legal aid society for middle class inaugurated in Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court legal aid society, aimed to provide legal assistance to a middle-income groups at nominal fees and expenses, was inaugurated on Friday. Justice Sanjeev Khanna of the Supreme Court was the chief guest at the function where Delhi High Court Chief Justice D N Patel was present as the guest of honor.

The society's secretary, advocate Uttam Datt, and member, advocate Anuraj Ahluwalia, said most of the legal aid organizations cater to the poorest sections of the society while a substantial percentage of the citizens who constitute the middle-income group, that is incomes under Rs 60,000 per month or Rs 7.5 lakh per annum, are unable to afford legal assistance. "Given the substantial cost of litigation in general, and before the High Court of Delhi in particular, it was decided to provide a mechanism whereby members belonging to this segment of the middle class, would be provided legal assistance at nominal fees and expenses, they said.

According to its memorandum of association, the High Court of Delhi (Middle Income Group) Legal Aid Society shall be funded by the cost awarded by the High Court of Delhi in various cases; a donation from lawyers and; from the nominal fees received from applicants desirous of seeking legal services under the Society.

