Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee likely to share dais in Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is at loggerheads with the centre over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over it, is likely to share the dais with him at an event here on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 10:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 10:54 IST
PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee likely to share dais in Kolkata
PM Narendra Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is at loggerheads with the centre over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over it, is likely to share the dais with him at an event here on Saturday. This would be her first meeting with the Prime Minister after protests erupted against the CAA.

Prime Minister Modi during his two-day visit to Kolkata starting today will be inaugurating a light and sound show at the Millennium Park on Saturday evening. Senior officials of Kolkata Port Trust have confirmed that an invitation has been sent to Banerjee and she will share the stage with Prime Minister. The West Bengal Chief Minister has been at the forefront of protests against the CAA and is among those Chief Ministers who have declared that they will not implement the Act. Banerjee has unleashed a campaign against the CAA and has been organising rallies and marches to get people's support.

PM Modi has also hit out at Banerjee. In a rally at Ramlila ground in the national capital on December 22, he said that she had reversed her position on Bangladeshi refugees after coming to power in the state. "Mamata Didi went straight to the UN from Kolkata. Till a few years back, the same Mamata Didi used to say that infiltrators from Bangladesh should be stopped and the refugees from there should be helped," the Prime Minister had said.

"Didi, what has happened to you? Why did you change? Why are you spreading rumours? Elections come and go. Why are you scared?" he had asked. As per the official programme, PM Modi will also unveil a plaque of 150 years of commemorative installation at the site of original Port Jetties and inaugurate the upgraded ship repair facility of Cochin Kolkata Ship Repair Unit at the Netaji Subhas Dry Dock.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Williams destroys Anismiova to set up Pegula showdown

Serena Williams showed no signs of sentiment as she clinically dispatched teenager Amanda Anismiova 6-1 6-1 in just 45 minutes on Saturday to advance to the Auckland Classic final against Jessica Pegula.Williams, who won the first of her 23...

7 countries lose vote in UN General Assembly over arrears

United Nations, Jan 11 AP The United Nations says seven countries are so far behind in paying their dues that they are losing their voting privileges in the 193-member General Assembly, including Venezuela and Lebanon. UN spokesman Stephane...

Golf-Steele and Davis shine to share lead in stormy Hawaii

Brendan Steele and Cameron Davis overcame wet and windy weather to post matching four-under-par 66s to grab a share of the lead at the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii on Friday. Both men finished one stroke ahead of nine players, in...

Designed for the New Decade, the All-New Amazfit HomeStudio Brings the Future of Immersive Fitness Training to Your Home

In partnership with STUDIO, Amazfit Brings a Premium Connected Treadmill with SMART GYM HUB at an Unbelievable Value LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2020 PRNewswire -- Huami NYSE HMI, announced the new Amazfit HomeStudio, to deliver the future of immer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020