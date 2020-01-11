Complaints against Army officers in Kashmir valley are unfounded, says Army Chief

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said here on Saturday said all the complaints filed against Army officers in the Kashmir valley have been proved to be unfounded. The Army chief emphasised that the "judgment call" of the commander on the ground has to be respected.

"The judgment call of the commander on the ground has to be respected. All the complaints that have been filed have proved to be unfounded," the Army chief said while addressing press conference ahead of Army Day on January 15. The Army Chief was asked to comment on the complaints filed against the Army personnel deployed in the Kashmir valley in the last couple of years.

To a query on the shortage of staff in the Army, General Naravane admitted that there is a shortage of officers but said that it is because the Army has not lowered the standards for selection of officers. "There is a shortage of officers but it is not because there is lack of people applying for it. We have not lowered the standards for selection of officers in the force," the Army chief told the reporters.

The Army Chief also spoke on the induction of female jawans and said that the training of the first batch of 100 female jawans had started on January 6. "The training of female jawans for induction into military police had started on January 6," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.