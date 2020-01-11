Ukraine, France leaders agree French specialists to decode Iran crash black boxes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed on Saturday that French specialists would help decode the black boxes of the Ukrainian plane that crashed in Iran, Zelenskiy's office said.
Macron told Zelenskiy in a telephone call that France had started a formal procedure to launch an international investigation into the crash, Zelenskiy's office said in a statement, adding that Macron had agreed to visit Kiev.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
