CWC calls for lifting of curbs in J-K

The Congress Working Committee on Saturday called for lifting curbs and "restoration of civil liberties" in Jammu and Kashmir. In a statement, the CWC said that shut down in the Kashmir Valley has now entered its sixth month and citizens continue to face avoidable hardships. "People are denied the enjoyment of their fundamental rights. This is not acceptable in a democracy. Former Chief Ministers and leaders of mainstream parties remain in detention while the government makes hollow claims of normalcy and arranges guided tours of diplomats," the CWC said.

The party said it is deplorable since "our own Indian leaders of political parties and Members of Parliament are denied the freedom to visit the Valley and meet the people". "CWC calls for lifting of curbs and restoration of civil liberties in Jammu and Kashmir," the statement said.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, who addressed the meeting, expressed her anguish and concern that people in Jammu and Kashmir continue to be denied their fundamental rights. She accused the government of making "farcical claims of normalcy and arranges guided tours of diplomats".

"It is important that the fundamental rights of the citizens are respected and restrictions are lifted," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.