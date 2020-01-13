Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shiv Sena welcomes Army Chief's remark over PoK, urges Centre to move ahead on the issue

Welcoming General MM Naravane's remark over Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), Shiv Sena said that Army Chief said nothing wrong as PoK is an integral part of India and urged the Centre to not get back on the issue as this will be the best way to teach "Tukde-Tukde gang" a lesson.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 10:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 10:24 IST
Shiv Sena welcomes Army Chief's remark over PoK, urges Centre to move ahead on the issue
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Welcoming General MM Naravane's remark over Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), Shiv Sena said that Army Chief said nothing wrong as PoK is an integral part of India and urged the Centre to not get back on the issue as this will be the best way to teach "Tukde-Tukde gang" a lesson. "The new Indian Army Chief General Naravane has shown Marathi pride soon after taking charge. General Naravane has said it in clear terms that PoK is ours...if Centre gives orders, then we will capture PoK," Shiv Sena said in its mouthpiece Saamna.

"The General said nothing wrong. Most of the terror training camps are running in PoK and these terror camps are run with the support of Pakistani Army and ISI," it added. Referring to the surgical strike conducted by India in the same region, the Saamna editorial said Pakistan's habits have not changed even after that.

The editorial while referring to the killing of soldiers in Valley, said that the Kashmir issue comes to the fore only for political and electoral purposes. "That is why we welcome General Naravane's new policy. General Naravane's says Indian parliament had in February 1994 had passed a resolution that entire Jammu and Kashmir, including PoK, is an inseparable part of India," it said.

Asserting that General Naravane is asking for orders from Centre, the editorial said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give such orders...this is what the country wishes." Hailing Home Minister Amit Shah for the abrogation of Article 370, "Now as soon as General Naravane gets orders from Modi-Shah, PoK will be ours and Veer Savarkar will be garlanded with flowers of Akhand Bharat."

The editorial urged the Centre to not get back on the issue saying that this will be the best way to teach "Tukde-Tukde gang" a lesson.l said that the PoK is an integral part of Jammu and Kashmir. ' Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane had on Saturday said that if Indian Army gets an order then it will take appropriate action to reclaim PoK.

He had pointed out that a Parliamentary resolution states that the entire Jammu and Kashmir region is a part of India. "There is a parliamentary resolution, that entire Jammu and Kashmir region is a part of India. If Parliament wants it, then that area (PoK) also should belong to us. When we get orders to that effect, we will take appropriate action," the Army chief had said while speaking to the media in Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

GPX India Builds India s first Data Center Interconnect Network Leveraging Nokia s DCI Solution

MUMBAI, Jan. 13, 2020 PRNewswire -- GPX India, a global technology leader providing next-generation, carrier neutral data center services, announced that it has deployed Indias first Data Center Interconnect DCI together with Nokia, implem...

Science News Roundup: China launches gigantic telescope in hunt for life beyond earth

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.China launches gigantic telescope in hunt for life beyond earthChina on Saturday officially opened operations of the worlds largest radio telescope, which it will use for space research ...

Ashwin Sheth Group Launches First Commercial Project in Thane

Sheth Cnergy is centrally located at Thanes Platinum Belt, next to Viviana Mall MUMBAI, Jan. 11, 2020 PRNewswire -- Ashwin Sheth Group, one of Mumbais leading real estate developers, has launched its first commercial project - Cnergy MahaR...

Experts warn Puerto Rico not prepared for big earthquakes

San Juan, Jan 13 AP More than two years ago, Hurricane Maria revealed that Puerto Rico was utterly unprepared for a powerful hurricane despite its location in one of the worlds most storm-vulnerable regions. Now, a flurry of earthquakes top...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020