DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 14

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 16:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 16:39 IST
For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, JANUARY 14

** BRUSSELS - King of Jordan Abdullah II meets with EU Council President Charles Michel in Brussels - 0930 GMT. SINGAPORE - Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko will pay an official visit to the Republic of Singapore (final day) BRUSSELS - European Motor Show Brussels 2020 (to Jan. 19).

LAUSANNE, Switzerland - 2020 Winter Youth Olympics (to Jan 22). RIYADH/MUSCAT/ABU DHABI - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates - (to Jan. 15)

ABU DHABI - International Water Summit 2020 (to Jan. 16). ABU DHABI - World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2020 (to Jan. 16).

NEW DELHI - Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif will arrive in India amid standoff with U.S. NEW DELHI - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to visit India for foreign policy event. COLOMBO - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardene during his visit - 0330 GMT.

COLOMBO - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena - 0530 GMT. MOSCOW - Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves on his first-ever visit to Russia (to Jan. 17).

STRASBOURG, France - European Commission's vice-presidents, Vera Jourova and Dubravka Suica, present the bloc's executive plan for its Conference on the Future of Europe. TUNISIA – 9th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis will present the EU's Sustainable Investment Plan in Brussels.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15

** NEW DELHI - Iran's foreign minister, Javad Zarif, to speak at a foreign policy event in New Delhi. ** STRASBOURG, France - King Abdullah II of Jordan addresses members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg - 1100 GMT.

STRASBOURG, France - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council head Charles Michel will address lawmakers in Strasbourg regarding rule of law situation in Hungary and Poland - 1400 GMT. BEIJING - Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza will pay an official visit to China (to Jan. 19) TASHKENT - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits Uzbekistan (to Jan. 16)

MOSCOW - The Gaidar Forum 2020 (to Jan. 16). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JANUARY 16 BEIJING - Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza to meet Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JANUARY 17

NAYPYITAW - Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Myanmar (to Jan. 18) Paris - OECD ministerial meeting on migration.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 19 BERLIN - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a one-day visit to Germany.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 20

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 21

** KINGSTON - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be in Jamaica on a two-day working visit (to Jan. 22) BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting

DAVOS, Switzerland - 2020 World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos. (to Jan. 24) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22

JERUSALEM - Russian president Putin to attend the World Holocaust Forum to take place in Jan 2020 in Jerusalem (to Jan. 23) DAVOS, Switzerland - Britain's Prince Charles to give keynote address at World Economic Forum in Davos. BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis will present the "Review of the Stability and Growth Pact." - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, January 23 BETHLEHEM, Israel - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem. ZAGREB — EU informal meeting of justice and home affairs ministers (to Jan. 24). JERUSALEM – Charles, Prince of Wales, to visit Israel and attend the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem at the invitation of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, January 24

BETHLEHEM, Israel - Britain's Prince Charles visits Bethlehem, meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JANUARY 25 NEW DELHI - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro vists India (to Jan. 27)

EGYPT – 9th Anniversary of beginning of Egyptian revolution, which marked a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 26 LOS ANGELES - 2020 Grammy Awards - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JANUARY 28 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. TUESDAY - Costa Book of the Year will be announced. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29

GREECE - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets French President Emmanuel Macron. BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Vice-President Sefcovic present the executive's 2020 work programme in Brussels. BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell presents the EU's enlargement methodology. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1

NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES - 2020 Writers Guild Awards - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 2

GLOBAL - World Wetlands Day. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4

GLOBAL - World Cancer Day. SAPPORO, Japan – 2020 Sapporo Snow Festival (to Feb. 11).

BERLIN - European Police Congress (To Feb. 5) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5

BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager holds debate with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell on the European Defence in Brussels. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6 GLOBAL - International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation 2020

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8 VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2020 (to Feb. 25).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11 GLOBAL - Safer Internet Day 2020 - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13

BEIRUT - 12th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah. GLOBAL - World Radio Day.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14 GLOBAL - Valentine's Day.

BEIRUT - 15th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. LONDON - London Fashion Week February 2020 (to Feb. 18).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17 PRISTINA - 12th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia. BRUSSELSEurogroup Meeting.

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

LONDON - The BRIT Awards 2020 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20 BERLIN – 70th Berlin International Film Festival (to Mar. 1).

VIENNA - VIENNA Opera Ball 2020 - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21

RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio Carnival 2020 (to Feb. 26). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22 RIYADH - G20 finance ministers, central bank governors meeting in Riyadh (to Feb. 23).

TOGO - Referendum. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25 NEW ORLEANS - Mardi Gras 2020 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 5 VIENNA - 178th (Extraordinary) Meeting of the OPEC Conference.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 6

VIENNA - 8th OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 12 BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs ministers meet for talks in Brussels. BRUSSELS - European justice and home affairs ministers meet in Brussels (to Mar. 13)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

