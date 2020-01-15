UPDATE 1-Phase 2 of China trade deal to address certain tech issues -U.S. Treasury Secretary
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday that some technology and cybersecurity issues would be resolved in the next chapter of a deal to end a trade dispute between the United States and China.
"I think a very significant amount of the technology issues are in Phase 1. There are other certain areas of services away from financial services that will be in Phase 2. There are certain additional cybersecurity issues that will be in Phase 2," Mnuchin told CNBC as the two countries were poised to sign the first phase of the agreement. "They're still more issues to deal with and we'll address those."
President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is due to sign the pact at a ceremony at the White House at 11:30 a.m. EST, marking a truce after 18 months of tit-for-tat tariffs that have weighed on global economic growth. The ceremony comes just as the U.S. Senate prepares to begin its impeachment trial of Trump https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-impeachment/democrats-add-last-minute-evidence-to-trump-impeachment-case-before-senate-trial-idUSKBN1ZD1AA, only the third U.S. president ever impeached.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Steven Mnuchin
- Donald Trump
- US Senate
- China
- CNBC
- White House
ALSO READ
US Senate returns amid standoff over impeachment trial
Pompeo to not run for US Senate seat
US President Donald Trump says Iran will never be allowed to have nuclear weapon.
US Senate leader ready to pass impeachment trial rules without Democrats
PM Modi conveys New Year greetings to US President Donald Trump