Traffic affected due to breakdown of heavy vehicle at Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan
The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday said that there was an obstruction in vehicular movement from Sarai Kale Khan towards Noida on the National Highway NH-24 due to breakdown of a heavy travelling Vehicle (HTV).
The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday said that there was an obstruction in vehicular movement from Sarai Kale Khan towards Noida on the National Highway NH-24 due to breakdown of a heavy travelling Vehicle (HTV).
In a tweet, the traffic police said, "Obstruction in traffic in the carriageway from Sarai kale khan towards Noida on NH-24 due to breakdown of an HTV near Noida Mod." (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sarai Kale Khan
- Delhi
- Noida