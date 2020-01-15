Traffic affected due to breakdown of heavy vehicle at Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan

The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday said that there was an obstruction in vehicular movement from Sarai Kale Khan towards Noida on the National Highway NH-24 due to breakdown of a heavy travelling Vehicle (HTV).

In a tweet, the traffic police said, "Obstruction in traffic in the carriageway from Sarai kale khan towards Noida on NH-24 due to breakdown of an HTV near Noida Mod." (ANI)

