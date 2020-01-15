Odisha govt requests Centre for conducting Socio-Economic Caste Enumeration along with general Census

Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy has written to Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba stating that the state cabinet has resolved to request Centre for conducting Socio-Economic Caste Enumeration along with the general Census. "I am to state that the Odisha Cabinet in its meeting held on January 11, 2020, has resolved to request Government of India for conducting Socio-Economic Caste Enumeration along with the general Census, either by inserting suitable columns in the Census format or by prescribing a separate format for a simultaneous enumeration of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes and Other Backward Classes/ Castes," Tripathy said in his letter dated January 13.

"This shall enable the identification of the socio-economic and educational status of this category of the population. As you are aware no formal Census including the caste details of the population has been carried out since 1931," the letter stated. In his letter, Tripathi further stated that it is felt that due to the non-availability of reliable and authentic data about the exact number of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes and Other Backward Classes/ Castes, it has become an impediment in taking up focused planning for the welfare of these communities.

"Odisha Government has an abiding commitment for inclusive growth and it is imperative that the State Government's proposal is considered. In view of the above, it is requested to kindly consider the proposal for conducting the Census of SEBC and OBC category community wise in Census 2021," the letter read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

