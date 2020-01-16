BJP councillor booked in Bhopal for abusing, threatening woman

A case has been registered against a BJP councillor here for allegedly abusing a woman and threatening her. 40-year-old Vineeta Sahu filed a complaint on January 15 with police alleging that she made a phone call to councillor Ward No. 61 of Awadhpuri Ganesh Ram Nagar on January 12 to complaint about a tree in her locality.

"A woman filed a complaint against Ganesh Ram Nagar. She alleged that the councillor has abused and threatened woman. A case has been registered," City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Alim Khan told reporters here. Sahu claimed that the earlier councillor has given her assurance that the problem will be sorted out.

But afterwards, when she made a call, Nagar started abusing her. The police have registered the case under Section 294 (obscene acts) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.