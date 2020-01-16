Ex-IPS officer gets 5 years in jail in MP job scam

A local court on Thursday sentenced former IPS officer Rajendra Chaturvedi to five years in prison for taking bribes for recruitment of jail wardens in Madhya Pradesh. Chaturvedi was an additional director general (prisons) at the time of the recruitment scam.

Special Judge Sanjeev Pandey, who convicted Chaturvedi and awarded him five-year imprisonment, also imposed a fine of Rs 8.75 lakh on him, district court public relations officer Yogesh Tiwari said. The Madhya Pradesh cadre IPS officer had served as the additional DG (prisons) from January 1, 2003, to May 26, 2003, he said.

The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) had registered a first information report (FIR) against the former IPS officer on February 28, 2006, on receiving complaints of bribes against him. The EOW subsequently launched an investigation against Chaturvedi and later filed a charge-sheet in the case.

The court found Chaturvedi guilty of taking Rs 18 lakh from people aspiring to become jail wardens, according to the prosecution.

