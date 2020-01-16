Punjab govt institutes will remain open on Jan 17 except in Sangrur

Punjab government institutions will remain open as usual on January 17 except in district Sangrur. Disclosing this here today, an official spokesperson of the Punjab government said that it has come to the notice of Personnel Department that an unidentified person has circulated fake notification of gazetted holiday on January 17, 2020 to mark the Martyrdom Day of Kuka Movement.

"As a result of this, a dilemma has been created amongst the employees. Thus, it has been clarified that all the government institutions will remain open as usual on Friday", said the spokesperson. He also informed that holiday on this particular day has been announced by the district administration in Sangrur district only. (ANI)

