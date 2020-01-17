Left Menu
Nirbhaya case: Delhi court issues fresh death warrants against 4 convicts for Feb 1, 6 am

  • Updated: 17-01-2020 20:12 IST
A Delhi court Friday issued fresh death warrants for February 1, 6 am against the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, while expressing displeasure over the delay. Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora was hearing a plea by one of the four death row convicts in the case, Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), seeking postponement of the date of his execution scheduled for January 22.

"This case presents a scenario when convicts were given the opportunity to file mercy but only one preferred. There might be delay tactics. For how long will this go on? Had death warrant not been issued, the convicts would not have initiated using their legal remedies," the court said. The court passed the fresh directions on the application moved by Tihar jail authorities seeking issuance of fresh death warrants against the four convicts.

The jail authorities told the court that the convicts have not yet availed of all the remedies provided under the law. Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmed also informed the court that Mukesh's mercy plea was rejected by President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday and that the convict has been duly informed about the development.

Copies of President's order was also supplied to other convicts. At this, advocate Vrinda Grover, representing Mukesh, moved an application seeking certain documents from Tihar post mercy plea rejection.

At the point of delay, advocate A P Singh, the counsel representing three other convicts -- Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Gupta (25) -- said: "Its not delaying tactics. Tihar is not giving the documents." The 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gang raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before being thrown out on the road.

She died on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

