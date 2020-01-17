3 Union Ministers to visit J-K on Saturday

Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Dr Ashwini Choubey will visit Samba district and Dr Jitendra Singh will visit Jammu on Saturday to talk about initiatives and policies of the central government with regard to development of Jammu and Kashmir and people, after abrogation of Article 370.

As part of the Centre's special public outreach programme, the delegation of Union Ministers is visiting the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The delegation will interact with the people during the visit to different districts and educate the people under various themes including rapid development after the President's Rule from June 2018 and now after the re-organisation of J-K in August.

Under the public outreach programme, the Union Ministers will visit different districts with the objective of disseminating information about the importance of the Centre's policies for the overall development of the Union Territory and its people along with the steps taken by the government particularly in the past five months after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions and bifurcation of erstwhile state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

