BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan moves SC against Kerala plea on CAA

BJP leader and former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking the dismissal of a Kerala government plea against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Rajasekharan and a Kerala-based activist, Ajikumar, have said the in their plea that the state government's application wrongly tries to convey that all people of Kerala are against the new citizenship law, whereas the situation is "totally different".

Majority of the people of the state support the Act, Rajasekharan claimed. On january 14, the Kerala government moved the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act and sought to declare it as violative of the principles of equality, freedom and secularism enshrined in the Constitution.

The CPI(M)-led government is the first state government to challenge the act. The Kerala assembly was also the first in the country to pass a resolution against the act. In its suit filed in the apex court, the Kerala government has sought to declare the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 violative of Articles 14 (Equality before law), 21 (Right to life and personal liberty) and 25 (Freedom of conscience and free profession, practice, and propagation of religion).

It said the CAA is also violative of the basic principle of secularism enshrined in the Constitution.

