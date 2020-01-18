Nirbhaya case: SC to hear on Jan 20 convict's plea against HC order rejecting his juvenility claim
The Supreme Court will hear on January 20 a plea of a death row convict in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case against a Delhi High Court order dismissing his claim of being a juvenile at the time of commission of the offence. A bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bushan and A S Bopanna will hear the plea of Pawan Kumar Gupta.
Gupta moved the apex court on Friday challenging the high court's order dismissing his claim of being a juvenile in December 2012. Besides, the convict has sought a direction restraining the authorities from executing the death penalty, which has been scheduled for February 1. PTI MNL ABA AAR
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- Delhi High Court
- Pawan Kumar Gupta
- Ashok Bushan
- MNL
ALSO READ
After being deported to Bangladesh, two men move Delhi High Court
US Domestic News Roundup: Judges struggle over Trump bid to McGahn; Democrats ask U.S. Supreme Court and more
Democrats ask U.S. Supreme Court to save Obamacare
UPDATE 1-Democrats ask U.S. Supreme Court to save Obamacare
Now, TCS moves Supreme Court against NCLAT Order reinstating Mistry as director