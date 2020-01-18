CBI conducts searches in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gurugram over irregularities in recruitment of BSF constables

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday conducted searches at Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram in connection with alleged irregularities in evaluation of OMR sheets in recruitment examination for BSF constables which led to ineligible candidates being called for medical tests. CBI said the case relates to allegations of various irregularities in the evaluation of OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) sheets in the examination for the recruitment "on part BSF officials as well as by an outsourced private firm" based at Patparganj Industrial area in Delhi.

The alleged irregularities led to ineligible candidates being called for medical tests by BSF. It has also been alleged that a private person obtained illegal money from candidates appearing for written examination of Constables (Tradesmen) in BSF.

The searches were carried out at the premises of the accused in the case. CBI has registered a case against Ravi Kumar, a resident of Ghaziabad, CS Datamation Research Services Pvt Ltd and unknown others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.