Two criminals arrested, country-made pistols, 9 cartridges seized in Haryana

Economic Offences Wing of Haryana Police on Saturday arrested two wanted criminals in separate operations and recovered two country-made pistols and nine cartridges from their possession. The two arrested were the most-wanted list of Delhi Police from Sonipat.

"In the first incident, the CIA team after getting a tip-off has nabbed Deepak, a resident of Nahra (Sonipat) from near GT Road Kundli. During the search, a country-made pistol and 5 cartridges were recovered from his possession," a spokesperson of Haryana Police said. In another incident, police arrested Sunil alias Banda, a resident of Chirsmi hall, Nahra (Sonipat) after getting secret information that the accused was roaming with illegal arms.

A country-made pistol and 4 cartridges were recovered. During preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that more than a dozen cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, loot, dacoity, theft and under relevant sections of Arms Act were registered against them.

Both have committed dacoity in July 2018 in Delhi and were absconding since then. Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

