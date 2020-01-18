Mumbai: 2 get 20 years in jail for raping 13-year-old girl

A court on Saturday sentenced two tourist guides to 20 years in jail for raping a minor girl in south Mumbai in 2015. Judge Priti Kumar (Ghule) found Saibaj Shaikh and Irshad Shaikh guilty under section 376D (gang rape) of IPC and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In March, 2015, the two had picked up the 13-year-old girl from Fort area in south Mumbai and taken her in a taxi to Dockyard Road area, a few kilometres away, and gang-raped her in a public toilet. They had left the teen at Lion Gate, and the girl narrated the ordeal to her mother after which a case was registered in Colaba police station..

