Development News Edition

Amrapali case: ED takes two directors into seven-day custody

A special Enforcement Directorate court here on Saturday remanded two directors of Amrapali group in seven days ED custody for questioning. The custody period of Anil Kumar Sharma and Shiv Priya started in the evening of Saturday itself and will continue till January 24, the court said.

Special Judge A K Ojha passed the orders on the application of the ED. The agency produced the two accused from Delhi jail before the special court on the production warrant.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on Monday allowed the ED to take the duo into custody for interrogation under alleged money laundering offences. Hence the ED moved the application before the special court here.

According to ED's special counsel Kuldeep Srivastava, the two are accused of misappropriating and diverting the money of many investors for their personal use. The investors had deposited the money with the company for the purpose of purchasing flats.

The ED is inquiring the matter on the directions of the Supreme Court, which had passed the order in this regard on July 23, 2019.

