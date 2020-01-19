Turkey's Erdogan urges Libya's Haftar to end aggressive stance
Eastern Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar must end his aggressive stance to pave the way for a political process in the North African country, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday at a peace summit in Berlin.
"To implement the other stages of the political process and solution, Haftar's aggressive stance must come to an end," Erdogan said in comments broadcast on Turkish television at the start of a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Khalifa Haftar
- Libyan
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Vladimir Putin
- Turkish
- North African
- Berlin
