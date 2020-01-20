Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab, DGP Gupta move HC against CAT order; hearing on Tuesday

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 13:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 13:52 IST
Punjab, DGP Gupta move HC against CAT order; hearing on Tuesday

The state of Punjab on Monday approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order that set aside the appointment of senior IPS officer Dinkar Gupta as the state police chief. A division bench of justices Rajiv Sharma and Harinder Singh Sidhu allowed the hearing of the matter on Tuesday.

Senior advocate Puneet Bali, on behalf of DGP Gupta, also moved the high court against the order of the CAT. On January 17, the CAT had set aside the appointment of Gupta as the state police chief that had come as a big blow to the Amarinder Singh led state government.

A two-member bench of CAT chairman L Narsimha Reddy and M Jamshed had pronounced the order on an appeal by senior IPS officers Mohammad Mustafa and Siddhharth Chattopadhyaya, who had challenged Gupta's appointment on the grounds that they were "ignored" despite being senior to Gupta The police officers also opposed the contention of the empanelment committee, which had sent a report to the UPSC saying the officers lacked experience in core policing areas.

While Mustafa is a 1985-batch officer, Chattopadhyaya is a 1986-batch officer. Gupta is a 1987-batch officer. Gupta was appointed DGP in 2019.He superseded five senior officers, including Mustafa and Chattopadhyaya.

In his previous stint, Gupta was posted as the director general of police, intelligence, Punjab.  PTI CHS  DV DV

DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

In Zimbabwe, a backyard hydroponic farm beats drought to grow veg

In a backyard in Zimbabwes capital, a 50-year-old mother of two is using hydroponics to grow vegetables for some of Harares top restaurants, defying drought and an economic crisis that have left millions needing food aid. Venensia Mukarati,...

Tennis-Barty storms into second round after stuttering start

World number one Ash Barty made a stuttering start to her bid to end the host nations 42-year wait for an Australian Open champion before rallying to beat Ukraines Lesia Tsurenko 5-7 6-1 6-1 on Rod Laver Arena on Monday. The French Open cha...

Trump to offer first detailed impeachment defense as pivotal week begins

After refusing to cooperate with the Democratic Party-led impeachment probe in the House of Representatives, President Donald Trump will on Monday offer his first comprehensive defense, before his trial begins in earnest in the Senate.Trump...

Federal Bank Q3 net profit up by 32 pc to Rs 441 crore

Private sector lender Federal Bank said on Monday its third quarter net profit rose by 32 per cent to Rs 441 crore compared to Rs 334 crore in the year-ago period. This was largely on the back of higher other income and lower provisions.Net...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020