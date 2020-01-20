Left Menu
Man arrested in Goa for posing as UP minister granted bail

  • Updated: 20-01-2020 19:21 IST
  • Created: 20-01-2020 19:21 IST
A man who posed as an Uttar Pradesh minister and enjoyed state guest status in Goa before being arrested for the crime in the second week of January was granted bail by a local court on Monday. Sunil Kumar Singh had arrived in Goa claiming to be Uttar Pradesh cooperation minister and was provided security here as well as official accommodation.

However, he was arrested after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant alerted the police. On Monday, Judicial Magistrate First Class Mapusa, Teisy Mascarenhas, granted bail to Singh on a bond of Rs 50,000 along with two local sureties, and asked him to appear before police once every 15 days till filing of charge sheet.

