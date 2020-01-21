Britain's Prince Harry leaves for Canada on Monday evening - The Telegraph
Britain's Prince Harry is understood to have left the United Kingdom for Canada on Monday evening, to be reunited with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie, The Telegraph reported https://www.telegraph.co.uk/royal-family/2020/01/20/prince-harry-leaves-uk-canada-desperate-see-wife-son-archie.
Harry had earlier on Monday attended a summit for leaders of 21 African countries in London hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a day after he spoke of his sadness that he would shortly be giving up royal duties.
