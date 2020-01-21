January 23 declared as public holiday in Jharkhand to mark Netaji's birthday

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday announced that January 23 will be a public holiday in the state to mark the 123rd birth anniversary of late freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. "Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered to declare a public holiday on January 23 to mark the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose," read a tweet in Hindi from Jharkhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Soren said that Jharkhand has been the 'karambhoomi' of Bose and his contribution to the freedom struggle will never be forgotten. "Jharkhand has also been the 'karambhoomi' of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His contribution to ensuring independence to India can never be forgotten. We all should take inspiration from his life. The youth should contribute to the state and country service by following the footsteps of Netaji," Soren said in a follow-up tweet. (ANI)

