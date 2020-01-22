Left Menu
We want SC to uphold rule of law: Cong leader Chennithala on petitions against CAA

Kerala Congress leader and a petitioner, Ramesh Chennithala, on Wednesday said he wants the Supreme Court to uphold the rule of law as the SC began hearing around 144 petitions related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 11:35 IST
  • Created: 22-01-2020 11:35 IST
Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala speaking to media in New Delhi on Wednesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Congress leader and a petitioner, Ramesh Chennithala, on Wednesday said he wants the Supreme Court to uphold the rule of law as the SC began hearing around 144 petitions related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). "Today we are approaching the Supreme Court. We have submitted the petition that this act is against the Constitution," Chennithala said.

"We want the top court to uphold the rule of law," he said. The Supreme Court began hearing around 144 petitions related to the CAA including petitions challenging the constitutional validity of CAA and transfer petitions filed by the Central Government.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP from Kerala, PK Kunhalikutty said, "We don't know what all things come up in the court today as it is the first day. Of course, we have asked the court to stay the matter and have sought clarifications from the Central government." (ANI)

