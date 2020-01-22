Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK House of Commons rejects changes to Brexit legislation

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Britain
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 21:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 21:06 IST
UK House of Commons rejects changes to Brexit legislation
File photo Image Credit: ANI

The lower house of Britain's parliament on Wednesday overturned changes made by the upper house to the legislation needed to ratify the country's divorce agreement with the European Union. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signaled he will not accept any changes to the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, which will enact Britain's departure from the EU on Jan. 31, facing down opposition lawmakers who say he has hardened its terms.

Earlier this week, the upper house of parliament, or House of Lords, made several changes to the legislation, including a clause to ensure protections for child refugees after Brexit. But on Wednesday, the lower house, or House of Commons, where Johnson holds a large majority, voted to reject the changes proposed by the House of Lords, including over the rights of EU citizens in Britain after Brexit.

The bill will now return to the House of Lords, where peers could try again to change it in a process known as ping-pong when legislation can bounce between the chambers until both signs it off. Historically the Lords will not block legislation permanently if it was part of the government's election platform, and the disagreement is not expected to affect the bill becoming law, which could come as early as Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Global deal over digital tax eludes France, U.S. in Davos talks

France and the United States failed on Wednesday to agree how to push forward a global rewrite of decades-old cross-border tax rules though they agreed to set aside a bilateral row on digital taxation, Frances finance minister said on Wedne...

New Zealand, Afghanistan, Pakistan enter U-19 World Cup quarters

New Zealand knocked Sri Lanka out of the U-19 World Cup with a three-wicket win while Afghanistan joined them in the quarterfinals following a 160-run victory over United Arab Emirates here on Wednesday. Chasing 243, New Zealand needed six ...

J&K to get comprehensive industrial policy for attracting investments: Centre

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industries Som Prakash on Wednesday said the Centre would soon announce a comprehensive industrial policy for Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir JK to attract investments to the region. The ministe...

UPDATE 2-FTSE marks third straight day in the red

Londons FTSE 100 recorded its longest losing streak since early December as a strengthening in sterling triggered by strong manufacturing sentiment data weighed on dollar earners, while travel group TUI slid on more Boeing woes. The main in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020