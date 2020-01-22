Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 5-Facing economic crisis, Lebanon's government weighs options

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 23:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 23:26 IST
UPDATE 5-Facing economic crisis, Lebanon's government weighs options

Lebanon's Hezbollah-backed government will be walking a political tightrope as it looks to secure urgent foreign funding to ward off financial collapse, and it may look to the International Monetary Fund for assistance.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab's cabinet is also facing increasingly violent protests against a political elite that has led Lebanon into its worst crisis since the 1975-90 civil war. Formed by the Iranian-backed Hezbollah and its allies, the cabinet faces an economic crisis at a time when Gulf Arab states, who along with Washington label Hezbollah a terrorist group, appear no longer willing to bail out Lebanon.

President Michel Aoun tasked the government at its first meeting on Wednesday with restoring international confidence, which could unlock funding and ease a liquidity crunch that hit the Lebanese pound, fuelled inflation and forced bank controls. A senior politician, Alain Aoun, told Reuters on Wednesday that an IMF programme is an option for Lebanon depending on terms that should be bearable for the country and not trigger social unrest.

On Wednesday, some protesters unhappy with the new cabinet breached a small security barricade near parliament in downtown Beirut and set on fire a tent for security forces, who responded with tear gas and water cannon. The skirmishes extended to a nearby luxury shopping district. A civil defence worker told local media some people suffered slight injuries. Last weekend, hundreds were injured in similar clashes.

Lebanon had been without effective government since Saad al-Hariri, the country's main Sunni Muslim leader and a traditional ally of the West and Gulf states, resigned as premier in October. Diab's cabinet was formed on Tuesday by Hezbollah and allies, including the Free Patriotic Movement founded by Aoun, without the participation of major Lebanese political parties that enjoy Western support.

Lebanon sovereign dollar-bonds moved higher by as much as 1 cent on Wednesday with the formation of a government. "DELICATE MISSION"

Lebanon, burdened with a public debt equivalent to about 150% of GDP, won pledges exceeding $11 billion at an international conference in 2018 conditional on reforms that it has so far failed to implement. "Your mission is delicate," Aoun's office cited him as telling the cabinet. "It is necessary to work to tackle the economic situation, restore the confidence of the international community in Lebanese institutions and reassure the Lebanese about their future."

Diab has said his first trip abroad would be to the Gulf region - but he will have his work cut out to reassure U.S.-allied rulers there who are concerned about Hezbollah's rising influence in Beirut. Lebanon's banking association said on Wednesday it expected the cabinet to put forward a clear economic and financial programme, offering the banks' support.

A push by Lebanon to rein in a parallel market for dollars hit a snag on Wednesday when currency dealers largely refused to sell at a lower price agreed by the union of exchange dealers with the central bank. Highlighting challenges ahead, Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni told local media it was unlikely the Lebanese pound exchange rate to the U.S. dollar would "return to what it was" on the parallel market.

Wazni had also described forthcoming foreign currency sovereign debt maturities as "a fireball". Lebanon should restructure its Eurobonds, including a $1.2 billion Eurobond maturing in March, and secure a multi-billion-dollar IMF bailout, its former labour minister Camille Abousleiman told Reuters.

"I don't see the logic of the system leaking $500 to $600 million out of Lebanon on the March payment when an actual restructuring of the Eurobonds is next to inevitable."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico human trafficking cases rise by a third but many states found lagging

By Christine Murray TIJUANA, Mexico, Jan 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - State human trafficking investigations in Mexico rose by a third last year, but academics and activists said that many parts of the country appeared to be struggling t...

Opening arguments begin in Trump impeachment trial

Washington, Jan 22 AFP Democrats began presenting their opening arguments at the historic impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Wednesday.Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, took the podium on the floor o...

Men in homes, pushed women and kids out on streets to protest against CAA: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday criticised the ongoing protests against the new citizenship law, saying it is shameful that the men sitting in the comfort of their homes have sent the women and children out on the ...

Report: Astros, Red Sox to retain World Series titles

Major League Baseball doesnt plan to force the Houston Astros or Boston Red Sox to vacate their recent World Series titles, commissioner Rob Manfred said Wednesday. In an interview with Fox Business Network, Manfred said the sign-stealing s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020