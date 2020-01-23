Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tanzanian home affairs minister fired over $453 mln contract

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 20:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 19:47 IST
Tanzanian home affairs minister fired over $453 mln contract
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@mlnangalama)

Tanzanian President John Magufuli fired his home affairs minister Kangi Lugola on Thursday, accusing him of mismanaging a 408 million euro ($453 million) fire department contract. Magufuli, who faces re-election for a second five-year term this year, has cultivated the image of a hard-nosed leader who swiftly fires ministers and officials who do not toe his line.

The fire department, which falls under the home affairs ministry, had signed the contract with an unnamed Romanian firm without involving the finance ministry or securing parliamentary approval, Magufuli said. "The major issue here is the lack of integrity," he told a government event in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

"They have signed a Memorandum of Understanding but within the contract, it has been stipulated that to terminate the contract, all activities that had been implemented will continue to be implemented." The deal was for the purchase of fire fighting and rescue equipment, Magufuli's office said in a statement.

Lugola said he accepted the president's decision to relieve him of his cabinet post. "The president is the one who appointed me in the cabinet of ministers and he is the one who has relieved me from the cabinet," he told reporters. "I will continue to support him and his government with due respect."

Other officials named in the deal, including the commissioner-general of the fire department, had no immediate comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Work to start on three possible China virus vaccines - epidemic response group

Three separate research teams backed by a global coalition set up to fight epidemic diseases are to start work on developing potential vaccines against the new coronavirus that has caused a disease outbreak in China. Developing new vaccines...

Turkey to start screening passengers on flights from China -Anadolu

Turkey will screen passengers on all flights from China with thermal cameras upon arrival, Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday.A coronavirus outbreak in China has killed 17 people and infected more than 630....

Spanish premier pledges to help tourist areas battered by Storm Gloria

Spains Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced an emergency meeting to deal with the impact of storm Gloria after flying over areas of eastern Spain where heavy rains, powerful winds and huge waves have killed at least 11 people. Residents w...

Indian Embassy holds Republic Day reception in Beijing

Senior Chinese officials and members of the Beijing-based diplomatic community on Thursday attended a reception hosted by the Indian Embassy here ahead of the Republic Day. Chinese Vice Foreign Minister and former Chinese Ambassador to Indi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020