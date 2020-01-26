Left Menu
PM Modi to lay wreath at National War Memorial ahead of R-Day celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay homage to the fallen soldiers at the newly built National War Memorial (NWM) at the India Gate here on Sunday morning prior to participating in the 71st Republic Day celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay homage to the fallen soldiers at the newly built National War Memorial (NWM) at the India Gate here on Sunday morning prior to participating in the 71st Republic Day celebrations. Republic Day parade Deputy Commander Major General Alok Kakkar said this would be the first time the Prime Minister of the country will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial on the occasion of the Republic Day.

The NWM, which was inaugurated in February last year by PM Modi, has been built in memory of the soldiers who laid down their lives for the country post-independence. "Prior to the commencement of the Parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial at the India Gate," an official statement read.

"After the Prime Minister lays the wreath, the Guard Commander will give Salami Shastra - Present Arms and Shok Shastra - Reverse Arms. The buglers will sound the 'Last Post'... After the 'Last Post', a two-minute silence will be observed," the statement added. Wing Commander Vipul Goyal of the Indian Air Force will command the Inter-Services contingent. The Army contingent will be led by Capt Soham Satpati, and the Navy by Lieutenant Commander Phani Sushanth. Squadron leader Rajesh will lead the Air Force contingent.

Followingly, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will drive to the saluting dais. PM Modi will be received at the Republic Day celebration by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and the three Services Chiefs, Deputy Commander Major General Alok Kakkar had told ANI earlier.

Kakkar had added that 16 marching contingents from Army, Navy, Air Force and Paramilitary forces will take part along with 31 bands overall. In addition, the Army Air Defence Corps will for the first time take part as a marching contingent while the Signal Corps contingent would be led by Captain Tanya Shergill, who is a fourth generation Army officer. (ANI)

