Scaled-down models of Rafale, Tejas aircrafts at Indian Air Force tableau

The Indian Air Force tableau showcased scaled-down models of the Rafale aircraft, the Tejas aircraft, the Light Combat Helicopter, the Akash Missiles System, and the Astra Missiles against a sky blue background during the Republic Day Parade here on Sunday. The smartly attired officers in their flying overalls stood alongside the models.

The tableau showcased the theme of 'Indian Air Force: The Cutting Edge' was fabricated on a 50 feet long platform. The Rafale is a twin-engine, canard delta wing, multirole fighter aircraft, equipped with a wide array of weapon systems designed and built by Dassault Aviation. The aircraft will be employed towards air interdiction, aerial reconnaissance, close air support, deep penetration strike and maritime strike.

The Rafale is referred to as a 'multirole' aircraft. So far, four aircraft have been inducted which are being utilised to further hone the skill of the IAF pilots in France. LCA, popularly known as Tejas is a single-engine, delta wing multi-role fighter aircraft and will be used for engaging in combat missions, reconnaissance and interdiction roles.

The LCH is capable of operating upto an altitude of 21,000 feet and has recently test-fired an air to air missile. In addition, the helicopter is being equipped with 20 mm turret guns and 70 mm rockets. Akash is a medium-range mobile surface-to-air missile defence system which can target aircraft at a distance of up to 30 kilometres and at altitudes up to 18,000 metres.

It has the capability to neutralise aerial targets like fighter jets and various other missiles. It is in operational service in the Indian Army as well. Astra is an indigenously designed all-weather beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile and is capable of engaging targets at varying range and altitudes, allowing for engagement of both short-range targets at a distance of 20 kilometres and long-range targets up to a distance of 80-110 kilometres.

Astra has been integrated with Su-30MKI and will be integrated with Mirage 2000, Tejas and MiG-29 in the future. Earlier, Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar led the Air Force Band which played the tune 'Sound Barrier Quick March'. The band comprised of three Drum Majors and 72 musicians.

Flight Lieutenant Shrikant Sharma led the contingent of the Indian Air Force comprising of 144 air warriors. The smartly dressed air warriors were in 12 by 12 formation. Flight Lieutenant Mohit Kumar, Flight Lieutenant Reema Rai and Flying Officer Vishnu Prasad H followed the Contingent Commander. (ANI)

