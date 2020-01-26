Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scaled-down models of Rafale, Tejas aircrafts at Indian Air Force tableau

The Indian Air Force tableau showcased scaled-down models of the Rafale aircraft, the Tejas aircraft, the Light Combat Helicopter, the Akash Missiles System, and the Astra Missiles against a sky blue background during the Republic Day Parade here on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 11:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 11:27 IST
Scaled-down models of Rafale, Tejas aircrafts at Indian Air Force tableau
IAF tableau showcased scaled-down models of Rafale, Tejas aircrafts.. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Air Force tableau showcased scaled-down models of the Rafale aircraft, the Tejas aircraft, the Light Combat Helicopter, the Akash Missiles System, and the Astra Missiles against a sky blue background during the Republic Day Parade here on Sunday. The smartly attired officers in their flying overalls stood alongside the models.

The tableau showcased the theme of 'Indian Air Force: The Cutting Edge' was fabricated on a 50 feet long platform. The Rafale is a twin-engine, canard delta wing, multirole fighter aircraft, equipped with a wide array of weapon systems designed and built by Dassault Aviation. The aircraft will be employed towards air interdiction, aerial reconnaissance, close air support, deep penetration strike and maritime strike.

The Rafale is referred to as a 'multirole' aircraft. So far, four aircraft have been inducted which are being utilised to further hone the skill of the IAF pilots in France. LCA, popularly known as Tejas is a single-engine, delta wing multi-role fighter aircraft and will be used for engaging in combat missions, reconnaissance and interdiction roles.

The LCH is capable of operating upto an altitude of 21,000 feet and has recently test-fired an air to air missile. In addition, the helicopter is being equipped with 20 mm turret guns and 70 mm rockets. Akash is a medium-range mobile surface-to-air missile defence system which can target aircraft at a distance of up to 30 kilometres and at altitudes up to 18,000 metres.

It has the capability to neutralise aerial targets like fighter jets and various other missiles. It is in operational service in the Indian Army as well. Astra is an indigenously designed all-weather beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile and is capable of engaging targets at varying range and altitudes, allowing for engagement of both short-range targets at a distance of 20 kilometres and long-range targets up to a distance of 80-110 kilometres.

Astra has been integrated with Su-30MKI and will be integrated with Mirage 2000, Tejas and MiG-29 in the future. Earlier, Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar led the Air Force Band which played the tune 'Sound Barrier Quick March'. The band comprised of three Drum Majors and 72 musicians.

Flight Lieutenant Shrikant Sharma led the contingent of the Indian Air Force comprising of 144 air warriors. The smartly dressed air warriors were in 12 by 12 formation. Flight Lieutenant Mohit Kumar, Flight Lieutenant Reema Rai and Flying Officer Vishnu Prasad H followed the Contingent Commander. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Los Angeles County confirms first case of coronavirus

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said on Sunday it had confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus in country.The individual was returning from Wuhan, China and is currently receiving medical treatment, the health ag...

UPDATE 3-Trump says lead impeachment Democrat Schiff has not paid 'price, yet'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the Democratic lawmaker leading the impeachment case against him, Representative Adam Schiff, has not paid the price, yet for his actions, a statement Schiff said he viewed as a threat. The vi...

EU lawmakers intending to move draft resolution on CAA should engage with Indian govt for accurate assessment: Sources

Members of the European Union Parliament intending to move a draft resolution on Citizenship Amendment Act CAA should engage with the Indian government to get a full and accurate assessment of the facts with respect to the legislation befor...

UPDATE 4-Iraqi security forces clash with protesters in Baghdad and other cities

Iraqi security forces fired teargas and live bullets in clashes on Sunday with protesters who resisted with stones and petrol bombs, Reuters witnesses and security sources said. More than 100 protesters were hurt, including at least 75 in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020