Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gaganyaan Mission will prove to be milestone for New India, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Gaganyaan mission will be a historic achievement in the field of science and technology for India in the 21st century and a milestone for New India.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 20:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 20:28 IST
Gaganyaan Mission will prove to be milestone for New India, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Gaganyaan mission will be a historic achievement in the field of science and technology for India in the 21st century and a milestone for New India. "On the solemn occasion of Republic Day, it gives me great joy to tell you about 'Gaganyaan'. The country has taken another step towards this goal. In 2022, we will be celebrating 75 years of Independence. And on that occasion, we have to fulfill the pledge to take an Indian into space through the Gaganyaan mission," Modi said in his first 'Mann Ki Baat' address of the year.

"Gaganyaan mission will be a historic achievement in the field of science and technology for India in the 21st century. It will prove to be a milestone for New India," he added. The Prime Minister further said four pilots of the Indian Air Force have been shortlisted for the mission and they will be going to Russia for training for the mission.

Modi said these talented youth were symbols of India's skills, talent, ability, courage and dreams. "Four candidates have been chosen for the mission as astronauts, all four are pilots of the Indian Air Force. These talented youth are symbols of India's skills, talent, ability, courage and dreams. They will soon be going to Russia for training in the next few days," Modi said.

He expressed hope that the mission will lead to a closer and deeper relationship with Russia and extended his greetings to all persons associated with the project. "I am confident this will be another golden chapter of friendship and cooperation between India and Russia. They will be trained for over a year. After that, the responsibility of carrying the hopes and aspirations of the nation and soaring into space will rest on the shoulders of one of them. On the auspicious occasion of Republic Day, I congratulate these four youngsters and the Indian and Russian scientists and engineers associated with this mission," he said.

The Narendra Modi government has sanctioned Rs 10,000 crores for the Gaganyaan project. The launch will coincide with the 75th year of India's independence in 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French citizens to be evacuated from Wuhan by airplane

French citizens will be evacuated from the Wuhan area in China that is the center of a coronavirus outbreak, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Sunday.French citizens will be repatriated by airplane directly to France, with the agre...

China testing HIV drug as treatment for new coronavirus, AbbVie says

China is testing an HIV drug as a treatment for symptoms of the new coronavirus that is rapidly spreading, said drugmaker AbbVie Inc on Sunday. Chinas health authorities requested the drug to help with the governments efforts to address the...

Los Angeles County confirms first case of coronavirus

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said on Sunday it had confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus in country.The individual was returning from Wuhan, China and is currently receiving medical treatment, the health ag...

UPDATE 3-Trump says lead impeachment Democrat Schiff has not paid 'price, yet'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the Democratic lawmaker leading the impeachment case against him, Representative Adam Schiff, has not paid the price, yet for his actions, a statement Schiff said he viewed as a threat. The vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020