Haryana CM promises to make life easier for people

Reiterating his commitment for the welfare of all sections of the society, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Sunday said that it has been decided to celebrate the year 2020 as 'Sushashan Sankalp Varsh' under which programmes and schemes would be prepared throughout the year to make the life of people easier besides making them self-reliant in field of health, education and safety.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal . Image Credit: ANI

Reiterating his commitment for the welfare of all sections of the society, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Sunday said that it has been decided to celebrate the year 2020 as 'Sushashan Sankalp Varsh' under which programmes and schemes would be prepared throughout the year to make the life of people easier besides making them self-reliant in field of health, education and safety. The Chief Minister, who was addressing the State level function organised on the occasion of 71st Republic Day at Jind, said the premium of beneficiaries of various pension schemes of the Central government would be paid by the State government and for this 'Parivar Pehchan Patra' would be given to the families.

Describing the farmers and soldiers of Haryana as the pride of the country, he said that on the lines of the Kisan Credit Card, the Pashu Kisan Credit Card is being introduced so that the cattle rearing farmer could also take advantage of it. He also exhorted the youth of the state to stay away from drugs and asked them to be aware of their health. He said that 2000 health and wellness centres would be set up in parks and gymnasiums in rural areas. Though we celebrate June 21 as International Yoga Day, the Haryana Government has formed Haryana Yoga Council to make yoga more popular.

Chief Minister Lal said that the modern lifestyle is adversely affecting the health of the youth. "Therefore, we have to move towards organic farming and with zero budgeting, we could improve the health of people by minimising the use of chemicals," he said. He said that land records are being digitised which would help in disposing of more than 50,000 cases of land records which are lying pending. He said that villages of the State are being freed from the Lal Daro and this process has started from today from village Sirsi in district Karnal.

He said that with a view to making the youth of the state self-reliant and employable, Shri Vishwakarma Skill Development University has been established in village Dudhola in Palwal district. About 12,000 youth are becoming employable every year through various courses. The Chief Minister said that to meet the shortage of doctors in the state, the Government is fast moving on its plan to open one medical college in every district of the State. Three new medical colleges have been opened and the number of MBBS seats has been increased from 750 to 1450.

