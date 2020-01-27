Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti meet Lalu Prasad Yadav at RIMS
Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and his daughter Misa Bharti met RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here on Monday.
Prasad is undergoing treatment at RIMS. He had appeared before a special CBI court here to record his statement in another fodder scam case on January 16.
The former Chief Minister of Bihar, Yadav was convicted in a fodder scam case that pertains to illegal withdrawal of Rs 139 crore from Doranda treasury in Bihar during the period from 1990-96. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
