Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP does not need certificate from KCR or Owaisi, says Union minister Reddy

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that the BJP does not need a certificate of approval from Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao or AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over its policies.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 19:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 19:35 IST
BJP does not need certificate from KCR or Owaisi, says Union minister Reddy
Minister of State for Home Affairs and BJP leader G Kishan Reddy speaking to reporters on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that the BJP does not need a certificate of approval from Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao or AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over its policies. "The BJP does not need a certificate from KCR or Owaisi. We work keeping in mind the welfare of the people of this country," Reddy said.

"Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has said that he will not implement the Citizenship Amendment Act in Telangana. He also said that what the BJP-led central government is trying to turn India into a Hindu Rashtra. The chief minister is lecturing BJP after compromising and forming an alliance with Majlis Party (Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) which does politics over religion," he added. Reddy was responding to Telangana Chief Minister's remarks that he will oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"I appeal to the Prime Minister of this country to rethink over the CAA. The National Population Register is the first step towards NRC and this has been said in Parliament. We have opposed CAA and it was a wrong decision by the Centre," Rao had said on Saturday. The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Catalan leader stripped of lawmaker rights, protesters scuffle with police

Catalonias parliament stripped the head of the regions pro-independence government of his rights as a regional lawmaker on Monday, angering supporters who scuffled with police outside the assembly. The parliaments speaker, Roger Torrent, sa...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Weather conditions appear likely to come under the scrutiny of investigators probing the helicopter crash that killed former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others near Los Angeles on Sunday, when overcast skies and fog gr...

UPDATE 1-There's something else at stake in Trump impeachment: control of U.S. Senate

President Donald Trumps impeachment trial may not result in his removal from office, but it could help determine whether his Republicans retain control of the Senate in the November congressional elections. For the handful of senators who f...

Justices allow enforcement of new green card rule

Washington, Jan 27 AP A divided Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Trump administration to put in place a policy connecting the use of public benefits with whether immigrants could become permanent residents. The new policy can be used to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020