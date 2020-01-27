Left Menu
UPDATE 1-FBI receives 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew in Epstein probe -Law enforcement source

Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The FBI approached Britain's Prince Andrew for an interview in connection with its investigation into the activities and death of Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. law enforcement source said on Monday.

Manhattan-based U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman publicly confirmed the approach to Andrew at a meeting of a group which supports battered women, the source said. The source added that to date prosecutors had received "zero cooperation" from the prince. The FBI is investigating British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime associate of Epstein, and others who facilitated Epstein's allegedly illegal behavior, law enforcement sources told Reuters in December.

Maxwell has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing. Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

U.S. court papers have previously shown that Epstein had socialized with Andrew and other high-profile figures including U.S. President Donald Trump and former president Bill Clinton. Epstein's suicide in August, at age 66, came a little over a month after he was arrested and charged with trafficking dozens of underage girls as young as 14 from at least 2002 to 2005. Prosecutors said he recruited girls to give him massages, which became sexual in nature. Epstein had pleaded not guilty.

